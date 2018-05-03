Tickets on sale for “The Hallelujah Girls”

Tickets are on sale for The Hallelujah Girls, directed by Tina Goodman. The show takes the stage June 1-3. Show times are 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1 & Saturday, June 2 and 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 3. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (65+) and military (with active or retired ID). To purchase your tickets today, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 638-9113, Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gather every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”

For more information about this upcoming show, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 638-9113.