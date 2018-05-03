News from WCCOA

In recognition of the Older Americans Act, the Washington County Council on Aging will be hosting a fish fry on May 24 at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to senior citizens age 60 and older. Plates will consist of fish, coleslaw, baked beans and hush puppies. Plates are limited, so you are encouraged to call 638-6216 no later than Friday, May 18, to reserve your plate. This event will take place at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley, under the pavilion behind WCCOA.

Treat your father to a delicious cake for Father’s Day. Washington County Council on Aging will be hosting a cake auction Friday, June 15. Past auctions have included favorites such as Pea Pickin’, German Chocolate, Hummingbird, Italian Creme and Coconut cakes, just to name a few. The first bids begin at 9:00 a.m. with all bids finalized at 3:00 p.m. The bid on all cakes starts at $15 unless otherwise noted. Bids can be made via Facebook or by coming into the Council on Aging. All cakes can be picked up between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. If you are interested in donating a cake or other baked goods, please contact us at 638-6216 and we will be happy to arrange a pickup or drop off.