Merle (Jan) Mani passed away peacefully April 23, 2018 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at 85 years old.

She was born January 23, 1932 in Vernon, Florida to Jesse and Ada Gilmore. From her birth to her death, she lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling to new places, visiting her family & friends, sewing, gardening and decorating. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and leaves behind many funny “maw maw” stories. She nourished those around her with love and her deep faith in God.

She will be deeply missed by her son: Freddie Johnson; daughters: Sondra Fielder and Angela Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother: JC Gilmore Jr; sister: Fran Fuller.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Ada Gilmore; her loving husband: Al Mani; her daughter: Pamela Lee; her grandson: Kody Lee.

A private ceremony to celebrate her life will be held.

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take.”