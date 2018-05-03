Keller obit

Robert Eugene (Gene) Keller, 90, of Vernon, Florida, was surrounded by his family when he passed away on April 10, 2018 at Rambling Oaks Nursing Home in Flower Mound, Texas, where he has resided for the last three years.

The celebration of his life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bonifay, Florida on Saturday, May 12th at 2:00p.m. Family members will be at the church at 1:30p.m. to welcome friends.

Gene Keller was born in LaSalle County, Illinois on September 6th, 1927 to Harry Keller Sr. and Allie (Lambert) Keller. He was the 3rd child of 4, Harry (Lois) Keller Jr, Mary (Howard) Mathesius, and Rita (John) Edwards. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings and one grandson, Timothy Merritt.

Gene was married to Norma Coss on June 15th, 1946 in Paw Paw, Illinois. They were married 65 years prior to Norma’s death in 2012.

Gene is survived by his three daughters Janis (Chuck) Rader, Barbara (George) Howell and Linda (Keith) Carter; six grandsons Steve (Jenelle) Merritt, Dan (Holly) Merritt, John (Mollye) Howell, Scott (Rosanne) Howell, Rob (Cassie) Mixon, and Matt Mixon; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was a lifelong farmer, first farming in Illinois until 1968 and then when he relocated his family to the farm in the Hinson Crossroads area in Vernon. Through the years many lifelong friendships were formed as Gene shared his farming passion with many young men in the Vernon area.

Gene was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites, and charter member of the Shaddai Shrine Temple. He and Norma shared a passion helping children and their families that needed to be transported to Shriners Hospitals for medical assistance. Many years of devoted service was given by Gene and Norma. Also, Gene and Norma were involved members of the First United Methodist Church of Bonifay from 1968 and as long as their health allowed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to any Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the First United Methodist Church of Bonifay.