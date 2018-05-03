Hoover obit

Mr. Lambert Hoover, age 56, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Mr. Hoover is survived by his mother, Mrs. Lois Hoover of Campbellton; siblings: Leron Jr., and wife Doris Hoover, Carolyn and husband Howard McKinnie, Marilyn Britt and husband Michael Sr. Britt, Cara and husband Issac Merritt and Birl Hill of Nashville, TN; aunts and uncles: Mildred and husband Willie James Pittman of Jacob City, FL, Olivia Gainer of Graceville, FL, Christine Rhynes and Mary Jane Hoover both of Campbellton, FL, Helen Bostic and Estell Snell both of Madrid, AL, Petrolia Brown of Newark, NJ, Willie Rhynes of Graceville, FL, Minnie Pearl Reed of Sanford, FL, Essie B. Daniels, Ida Mae Daniels, Armenia Barkley, Rheatha Hayes and Oliver Barber all of Bradenton, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, May 4, 2018, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in the New Bethel CME Church in Campbellton, FL with the Reverend Freeman Walker, pastor/officiant.

Mr. Hoover will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.