Garden Club winds up 2017-2018 club year

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club members met at Shivers Park to wind up the 2017-18 club year on Wednesday, May 2nd. The group celebrated another successful year by remembering some of the club’s past “adventures,” recent projects and outings. Press books from the past twenty years had been retrieved from Washington County Historical Society and club members enjoyed flipping through the pages and recalling the past.

President Debbie Mitchell began the business meeting stating the English Tea proved very successful again this year and recapped the field trip to visit The Amaryllis Man in Dellwood. She reminded the group of the upcoming Florida Federation of Garden Clubs 2018 District II Spring Meeting in Bonifay next week. She also announced a field trip to visit Euliss Locke’s garden and that Chipley Garden Club would be hosting the FFGC 2018 Fall State Officers Tour in October.

Every year the club awards an FFGC Lifetime Membership a member. This year the award was presented to Gweneth Collins, who has served as the club’s secretary, Publicity Chair, and Scarecrow Festival Chair for the past nine years. She received a certificate and an FFGC Lifetime Membership pin.

In other business, Yard of the Month Chair Lillian Pittman announced the May Yard of the Month has been awarded to Brown’s Funeral Home. Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson passed around pressed specimens of Lady Lupine (Lupinus villosus) and False or Texas Dandelion (Pyrrhopappus) stating Lady Lupine is making a very nice showing in Southern Washington County on Hwy. 77. At this time of year, most of Washington County’s highways and byways are awash with wildflower color.

The meeting ended with a new member, a delicious salad bar luncheon, and thoughts of “what can we do next year!”

Chipley Garden Club meets from September through May on the first Wednesday of each month usually at a public venue. During the hot summer months, impromptu meetings and social gatherings pop up several times a month. Around August club members will begin to gather and plan projects for the 2018-2019 club year. Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at any time during the year. If you would like more information, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.