An “Evening of Class” held at BCF

On Thursday, April 26, students could be seen snapping a few quick pictures in their formal wear before heading over to the fourth annual “Evening of Class” hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF). Held in the BCF Wellness Center, the “Evening of Class” is an annual black tie event that gives students who have attended the Touch of Class etiquette sessions the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal in a very formal setting.

BCF students and their guests entered the lobby of the Wellness Center for the highly anticipated evening, retrieving their place cards and arranging them on the tables that were beautifully decorated with white linens, burlap, baby’s breath, and candles that illuminated the room. Some couples and groups lingered at the exquisitely decorated photo booth and took pictures to commemorate the occasion. The evening commenced with a brief word of welcome by BCM Director Amanda Carnley and the blessing offered by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Under the direction of BCF Music Professor Ron Branning, the orchestra quintet played as faculty and staff members served students each course, dressed as waiters, volunteering their time to serve for the event.

As students were finishing their meal that included a mouthwatering dessert, Kinchen introduced the special guest speaker Dr. Billy Young. Young serves as the Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention and previously as the backup quarterback on the 1996 National Champion “Gators” football team. The BCF Wellness Center filled with laughter as Young shared personal stories from his time participating in athletics at the University of Florida and offered an encouraging message to students about making the gospel a priority in their lives.

According to students, the skills learned from the etiquette classes and the formal event have already proven useful in their personal lives and within areas of ministry and service. BCF faculty and staff are committed to preparing students academically for leadership positions, as well as for situations that may arise that are more formal.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, or to view pictures taken at recent events, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the BCF Facebook page at www.facebook.com/baptistcollege.