U.S. 90 resurfacing set to begin

Construction activities will begin on U.S. 90 in Holmes County the week of May 21. Improvements will consist of milling and resurfacing the roadway and paved shoulders from the Washington County line to the beginning of the four-lane east of Banfill Avenue, and placement of new signs and pavement markings.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions to begin the first week of June 4. However, there will be no lane closures allowed during school hours between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Weather permitting, the project will be complete fall 2018.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.