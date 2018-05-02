Edenfield obit

Ronald DeWayne Edenfield Sr., 70, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at Miller County Georgia Hospital.

A native of Jackson County, Ronald resided in Grand Ridge, FL for all of his life and was retired from Jackson County School Board as a mechanic. He attended United Believers Worship Center. He was known by most people as the man with all the red convertibles. He restored antique convertibles for his three sons and all five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mack & Dosha Edenfield; brothers, Howard, Ramond, Albernie (Bull), Lee, Carl, and Donnie Edenfield; sisters, Irene Munford, Voncile Parker, Laverne Edenfield, Cawien Wilson, and Gwen Blocker.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Doris Edenfield; three sons, Wayne Edenfield and wife, Angie, Donald Edenfield and wife, Haley, and Mac Edenfield and wife, Katricia all of Grand Ridge, FL; seven grandchildren, Blake, Blaire, Payton, Zack, and Jake Edenfield, Cole and Cade Hewett all of Grand Ridge, FL; one great grandchild, Autumn Hewett; two sisters, Maxine Morris and husband, Pug, of Kynesville, FL, Ima Jean Banks and husband, Billy, of Grand Ridge, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Salem Wesleyan Church with Pastors Kelvin Johnson and James Barwick officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Wesleyan Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.