Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center summer day camp registration now open

The week-long summer day camps at Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center offer a fun, safe and affordable way for kids to learn archery, freshwater fishing, hunting and wilderness survival. Register now for the camps at BTYCC, which are a short drive from Tallahassee.

The freshwater fish camps are available to youth completing grades 3-9 in the 2017-2018 school year while the archery and hunt camps are for those completing grades 4-9. The wilderness survival camp is open to participants completing grades 6-9.

Though the emphasis of the materials presented at each camp is different, all campers will have hands-on opportunities to learn outdoor skills from qualified instructors. Campers also will learn about conservation to ensure the next generation is prepared to become stewards of Florida’s natural resources.

The $195 registration fee for camp includes a camp shirt and water bottle. Depending on which camp they attend, participants also will receive items such as book bags, survival kits, and fishing and hunting gear. Learn more and download the summer camp registration form.

The BTYCC is designed to develop a stewardship ethic among youth through programs that teach outdoor skills and instill an appreciation and knowledge of wildlife management. The BTYCC camps are part of the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) program dedicated to Creating the Next Generation That Cares™ about fish and wildlife conservation. This successful program works with 350 partners to introduce kids throughout Florida to fishing, boating, shooting sports, wildlife discovery and conservation stewardship.

The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is at 9194 South Jefferson Highway, Lamont, FL 32344.