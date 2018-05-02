BCF students prepare for Spring Graduation and Senior Honors Day

On Friday, May 18, at 10:00 a.m., The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold the commencement ceremony for forty-four undergraduates and three graduates who have fulfilled all of the requirements necessary to earn their college degree. The commencement ceremony, held in the BCF Wellness Center located near the center of campus, represents years of hard work, study, sacrifice, and determination.

Members of the 2018 spring class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. Several will remain in Graceville pursuing their graduate degree at BCF, others plan to attend seminary, while many have already accepted leadership positions in ministry, missions, music, education, business, and counseling. Expectations are high as the graduating class commits to “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” and set out to become the next greatest generation of Christian leaders.

In conjunction with the commencement day festivities, graduating seniors will be recognized during Senior Honors Day held on May 9, at 10:00 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The special worship service will include a time of praise and worship led by the graduating seniors and a time of recognition for those earning high GPA honors.

For more information on the upcoming graduation events or the various degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.