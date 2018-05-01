WFEC holds Annual Meeting/Member Appreciation Day

GRACEVILLE – The West Florida Electric co-op held its 81st Annual Meeting/Member Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 27 at the Graceville Civic Center. Crowds were greeted by a large American flag displayed between two bucket trucks when they entered the civic center grounds.

Booths ranging from glucose and cholesterol testing to wood turning were set up for members to visit. The co-op also provided valuable information about services for members including outage texting, surge protection and the new mobile app which allows members to pay their bill, update their account information and more on their phone or tablet. Musical entertainment was provided by The Cedar Creek band and co-op employees served popcorn and snow cones for the crowd to enjoy while listening to their bluegrass sound.

During the meeting, it was announced by WFEC Executive VP & CEO, Russell Dunaway, that David Tatum had been appointed to fill the District 1 Board of Trustee seat left vacant by the passing of long-time trustee, Mr. Ellis Nichols. Mr. Tatum has been a WFEC member, living in District 1, for 30 years.

Mr. Tatum’s career in public service began in 1979. He served three terms as Sheriff of Calhoun County and retired in 2013 after 33 years of public service.

“I am very appreciative of the Board of Trustees for selecting me to complete the term of my friend, Ellis Nichols. I will strive to carry out the duties of a trustee in a manner that will honor the dedication and love Ellis had for WFEC, the employees and members served by the co-op,” said Tatum.