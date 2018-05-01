Norris obit

Charles Wayne Norris, age 78 of Chipley, FL went home to be with his Lord on Monday morning, April 30, 2018. He was born on August 7, 1939 to the late Leon B. and Vada (Odom) Norris in Altha, FL.

Charles has been a resident of the Chipley area for the past 57 years. He was the owner and operator of Norris Plant Farms and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha (Berry) Norris of Chipley, FL, one special sister in law, Carrie Berry of Chipley, FL, one brother, Billy Norris of Lafayette, LA, one brother-in-law, Bob McGhin and family of San Antonio, TX, one sister-in-law, Ethel McGhin of White Springs, FL, nephews, Jeff Norris of Lafayette, LA, Greg Norris and wife Lynette of Lafayette, LA, his adopted family, Quincy and Emily Pettis of Chipley, FL, Brian and Valerie Pettis and children Allison, Whit and Wes, Eric and Rhonda Pettis and children Eyrica and Kailey, Kevin and Tammy Pettis and daughter Heidi, Olen and Julie Pettis and children Jacob, Jadyn and Judson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. and funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow at the New Orange Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to the First Baptist Church of Chipley Building Fund or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at 4350 Westmont Drive, Charlotte, NC.

