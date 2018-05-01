Drive-thru accident leads to arrest

A Southport man is now facing drug charges after a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed him rear-end a car in the drive-thru line of a fast food restaurant in Chipley.

Shortly before 2 a.m., on April 23, the deputy stopped a Nissan Altima in the parking lot of McDonald’s as the driver, 46-year-old Russell Reubin Stewart, attempted to pull away from the scene, not noticing the deputy behind him.

Stewart, who was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license, consented to a search which led to the discovery of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a metal pipe.

Stewart was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

