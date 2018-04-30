VES students host cookbook signing

Third grade students in Gail Best’s two English Language Arts classes at Vernon Elementary School started a fun project which culminated with a cookbook signing and tasting party for the students and parents on April 26. It was held, morning and afternoon, for each class in the VES library.

The classes worked several months compiling recipes they had chosen from home and then illustrated each recipe for their book. Their teacher submitted the cookbook for publishing.

At the event, Mrs. Best’s morning class dedicated their cookbook to Dawn Spooner, an intern who worked with them the first half of the year. In the afternoon, the students dedicated their cookbook to Lindy Newcomb, their homeroom, Math, and Science teacher.

During the event, the students autographed their cookbooks for the parents and then enjoyed tasting all the recipes they entered in the cookbook. Also, during the two parties, three judges (Mr. Griffin, Mrs. Seaboch and Mrs. Bush) tasted the foods and chose a first, second, and third place recipe based on look, texture and taste. They each said it was a very difficult decision. During the morning, the winners from first to third place were Taevian Pugh, Kaydance Boyett, and Landon Cooper. During the afternoon, the winners were Travis Rester, Ju’Khyra Morgan, and Ashton Thinnes.

All of the students were proud of their accomplishments and will remember this special day.