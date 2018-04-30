Mrs. Shirley Steverson Maddox, age 79, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 28, 2018 at her home. She was born December 3, 1938 in Black, Alabama to the late Hardy Mack Steverson and Inez Kirkland Steverson.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Thomas Maddox, Sr.; two daughters, Cynthia Maddox and Penny Kirkpatrick; one brother, Roy Steverson; one sister, Joyce Hatcher.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Buddy Strickland of Bonifay, FL, Tony Strickland and wife Mary of Bartlett, TN and Tom Maddox, II and wife Kim of Lewistown, PA; two daughters, Debra Dinkins of Bonifay, FL and Beth Kirkpatrick and husband David of Pensacola, FL; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Live Oak Assembly of God Church with Rev. Danny Carnley officiating. Interment will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.