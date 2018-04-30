Hancock obit

Sara Henley Hancock, 52, of Campbellton, died Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Campbellton following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Hancock; daughters, Anna-Lynn Nicole Hancock and Emalee Rose Elisabeth Henley; her father, William Bill Henley; grandparents, Joe and Jewel Holley and William and Reba Henley.

Survivors include a son, Brian Hancock; one daughter, Lindsey Hancock; her mother, Glenda H. Henley; brother, Walter Henley(Michelle); two sisters, Belinda West (David) all of Campbellton, Ebby Sumner (Wayne) of Bristol; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Paul Hill & Rich Elligson officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.