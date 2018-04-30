Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.72/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.81/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 32.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 9.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 15.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 42.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 30 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.40/g in 2017, $2.20/g in 2016, $2.57/g in 2015, $3.72/g in 2014 and $3.43/g in 2013.

“The national average is now at its highest point since November 2014 with average gas prices advancing in nearly every state,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The only good news for motorists? We’re nearing a turning point in the U.S.- gas prices are perhaps just a dime away from hitting a peak for the short-term, pending OPEC’s meeting in June. With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June, but do expect this summer to remain one of the priciest in the last few as average prices climb close to the psychological $3 per gallon barrier.”