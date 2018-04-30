Escalera arrested in stabbing case

The Chipley Police Department responded to 688 Deermont Circle on Sunday, April 29, in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim sitting on the porch of the residence with a large knife protruding from his shoulder. The victim was provided medical treatment and transported to the hospital for emergency care.

The suspect, Raul P. Escalera, 52, of Chipley, was located on the property and taken into custody. An investigation into the incident suggests that alcohol and drug use played a role in the altercation that lead to the stabbing.

The victim remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Escalera was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and remains in the custody of the Washington County Jail with a $50,000 bond.