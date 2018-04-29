Cort and Kilpatrick awarded Hasty Music Award

Chipola College music students Allison Cort of Chattahoochee and Garrett Kilpatrick of Marianna have been awarded the Winford E. Hasty Memorial Music Award for Outstanding Musicianship. Cort is a sophomore majoring in music theory. Kilpatrick is a sophomore majoring in music performance.  Both have been members of the Rock and Jazz Band, College Wind Ensemble and Pit Orchestra.

Here, both students are congratulated by Chipola Fine Arts faculty and administration (from left) Dr. Josh Martin, Kilpatrick, Cort, and Evelyn Ward.

The Hasty Award is awarded to an outstanding sophomore music student showing accomplishment in academics, performance, talent improvement and ability, attitude, and involvement in Fine Arts Programs.

