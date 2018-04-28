Troy prof talks geomatics at Chipola

MARIANNA—Dr. Steve Ramroop, Surveying and Geomatics Sciences program director, at Troy University, recently delivered a lecture at Chipola College.

He described the industry and technology changes driving the demand for workers. These include: drones, photogrammetry and 4D software. These new technologies are creating the need for trained personnel who can operate the computers, software, and other devices which create survey and map solutions.

GIS, GPS, and Geodesy are terms used when describing this career track spanning across Public Safety, 911, UPS and FedEx, agriculture, utilities, municipalities, and others.

Present at the meeting were faculty, students and business partners from engineering and surveying, and workforce administration.

Chipola and Troy are working together considering an articulation agreement to align Chipola’s Civil Engineering Technology AS degree with Troy Geomatics to fast track students to success. Internships may also yield opportunities for students and companies.

For information, visit https://www.troy.edu/artsandsciences/geomatics/ and http://chipolaworkforce.com/civil-engineering-technology/.