Smith obit

William Gaston Smith, age 63, passed from this life Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born in Panama City, FL on November 27, 1954 to Felix G. and Rethie (Criswell) Smith. William worked as a painter most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister; Doris Golden.

William is survived by his son, Billy Alan Smith; one brother, Willard Smith and wife Shirley; three daughters: Verlon Mower and husband Richard Allen, Mary Sue Weeks, and Totsy Westbury and husband David; one grandson, Emanuel Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.