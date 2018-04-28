Madison obit

Mrs. Annie M. Madison, age 84 of Slocomb, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 24th at her residence.

She was a native of Fort Gaines, Georgia, and retired from South East Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

Graveside services will be held Saturday April 28th at 2:00P.M. EST at the Macedonia Cemetery in Ft. Gaines, Ga. with Rev. Emma Watford officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Eddie Blount and wife Ethel of Marianna, Fl; one daughter, Mrs. Minnie McCall of Cottonwood, Al; one brother, Johnny Goosby of Abbeville, Al, one sister, Hattie Anderson of Slocomb, Al; two grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.