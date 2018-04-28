Greater amberjack season opens May 1 in Gulf state waters

The greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf state waters will reopen to harvest May 1 and remain open through May 31. The season will reopen again Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

Greater amberjack is overfished and undergoing overfishing, and the season has closed increasingly early in recent years due to federal quotas being met or exceeded. This new season structure adopted at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting in December will optimize recreational fishing opportunities in both the spring and fall while minimizing harvest during the spawning season, helping to rebuild the stock.

For more information on greater amberjack including size and bag limits and other regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”