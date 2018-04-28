Earn a Bachelor’s Degree at Chipola College

MARIANNA—Chipola College offers Bachelor’s degrees in three areas—Business Administration, Nursing and Education.

Chipola offers small class sizes, affordable tuition and flexible online, day, evening and weekend courses.

Freshman and sophomore level courses are $102 per credit hour. Junior and senior level classes are $115 are hour.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration (Online) has four concentrations:

Accounting, Engineering Management, Information Systems and Management.

Education majors include: Elementary, English, Exceptional Student, Middle School Mathematics, Middle School Science, Secondary Mathematics and Secondary Biology.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree is an online program open to Registered Nurses.

For information about these programs, visit www.chipola.edu or contact: Dr. David Bouvin, Dean School of Business and Technology (850) 718-2380, bouvind@chipola.edu;

Dr. Chastity Duke, Professor in the School of Health Sciences (850) 718-2334, dukec@chipola.eduor Dr. Pamela Rentz, VP/Dean School of Education (850) 718-2416, rentzp@chipola.edu