Chipola Science students hike glade with Dr. Ann Johnson

Dr. Ann Johnson, plant ecologist from FNAI (Florida Natural Areas Inventory) at FSU, recently led Chipola students on a hike to the Florida glade from a pine upland hardwood warm temperate broadleaf evergreen deciduous forest, located on Fish Hatchery Road, next to Florida Caverns State Park. Dr. Johnson educated the students, identified new species, and evaluated the status of endemic species. The Caverns continues to be a vital part of Chipola’s Environmental Science curriculum through tree identification walks, botany lectures, invasive plant workshops, and wildlife exhibits, for education in conservation, preservation, protection, and appreciation of natural resources.

