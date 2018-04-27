Frederick obit

Bishop Louis C. Frederick, Sr., age 86, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bishop Frederick was a very active member of Green Thumb of Florida, Jackson County Council on Aging and many other associations.

He is survived by his children: Barbara Frederick Sample (Mark), Thelma Chafer, Timothy Frederick and Louis Frederick, Jr. (Joyce); eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; special nephew and niece: Neal Anderson and Laurita Anderson Waters; numerous other relatives and friends.

A wake service will be Monday, April 30, 2018 from 7:15 PM – 8:15 PM, Golden Gate Funeral Home, Fort Worth, TX.

Graveside services with military honors will be 11:30 AM, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, DFW National Cemetery, 2600 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.

All floral contributions can be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, TX, 76119.

Any cards or monetary gifts can be sent: In Honorarium Bishop L.C. Frederick, Sr., c/o Barbara Frederick Sample, 5904 Ash Flat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131.

Information provided courtesy of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.