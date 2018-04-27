Chipola’s “The Cat in the Hat Live” is May 10

MARIANNA— Tickets are on sale for the Chipola College Theatre production of children’s musical, “The Cat in the Hat Live,” set for Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and at the Center for the Arts Box Office.

Theater Director Charles Sirmon cast the following actors in the show: Ashleigh Braswell as Voiceover, Brock Harris as Boy, Bailey Foxworth as Sally, Mary Keyton as Cat, Destin Dawson as Fish Puppet, Anthony Severson as Fish Voice, Landry Tharp as Thing 1, Grace Wester as Thing 2, Sydney Cobb as Mother, Sarah Liffick and Jayriah McGriff as the Cat in the Hat assistants.

Everyone’s favorite cat comes to life in this theatrical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic. From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure, but what will Mum find when she gets home?

For more information, like ChipolaTheatre on Facebook, contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.