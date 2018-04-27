Chipola Softball players named All-Conference

MARIANNA—Twelve Chipola College softball players have been named to the Panhandle All-Conference team.

Head Coach Belinda Hendrix and Jimmy Hendrix, Associate Head Coach, were named Panhandle Coaches of the Year.

Candela Figeroa was named Player of the Year. The freshman outfielder has 54 stolen bases and is hitting .462 with 7 homeruns.

Krystal Goodman was named Pitcher of the Year. She is 18-0 on the year with a 0.41 ERA.

Chipola’s first team All-Conference selections include: Pitchers—Krystal Goodman and Morgan Goree; Infielders—Alexis Grampp, Bobbie Morris and Ally Clegg; Outfielders—Barbara Woll and Amy Woodham; Catcher—Candela Figueroa; At-Large—Brooke Farrow.

Second team selections include: Outfielder— Jordan Gaten and Catcher—Lauren Finch.

Infielder Melany Sheldon earned Honorable Mention honors.

The top-ranked Chipola College softball team (46-1, 18-1) will represent the Panhandle Conference in the FCSAA State Softball Tournament, May 3-6 in Longwood, FL. Chipola is Panhandle Conference Champion and first in both the state and national polls. The Lady Indians were unbeaten through the first 44 games of the season.

Chipola takes on Eastern Florida State in the first round, Thursday, May 3, at 4 p.m. (CST). The tournament continues through Sunday, May 6. Information is available at http://www.thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament.