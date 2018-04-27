Chipola Baseball headed to State

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (38-12, 18-6) are headed to the FCSAA State Tournament as Panhandle Conference Champions for a fifth straight year.

Chipola plays the Southern Conference runner-up in the first round of the FCSAA State Tournament, Friday, May 11, at 4 p.m. (CST) at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

A webcast is available at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament.

Deep South Sports will broadcast Chipola’s games on WJAQ-100.9 FM in Marianna. The double-elimination tournament continues through May 15.

The Indians are led in hitting by Max Guzman with a .450 batting average with 14 homeruns. Edmond Americaan is hitting .446.

Phillip Sanderson (9-1) and Andrew Grogan (7-1) lead the Indians’ pitching staff. Sanderson has a 2.69 ERA. Grogan has a 2.08 ERA with 2 saves.

Chipola (18-6) is the Panhandle Conference Champion. Tallahassee (13-11) is the runner-up in the conference.

The Indians are the number three team in the state poll and ranked eighth in the NJCAA National Poll.