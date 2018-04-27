Chipley Farmers Market opening May 1

The spring season is upon us! Chipley Farmers Market is opening beginning May 1st. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday 12:00pm-5:00pm and Saturday 8:00am-12:00pm pm. Call 850-849-1347, 850-638-0473 or 850-638-6180 for more information about what is available.

Available right now: Various preserves, canned goods, baked goods, potatoes, squash, snow pea, English pea, onion, strawberry, collard greens, and bok choi

Next Month: field pea, black-eyed pea, purple hull, white pea, butterbeans, corn, cantaloupe, watermelon, blackberries, and blueberries