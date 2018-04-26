State Band solo performers

Four Chipley High School Band students recently traveled to perform at the FBA State Solo & Ensemble Assessment in Gainesville. The students qualified for State by first earning a Superior at the district level in February on an advanced work. Senior Clarinet players Gabrielle Patteson and Heather Stephens both performed solos and earned Excellent Ratings. Senior Ashley Bunting performed solos on both the Alto Sax and Clarinet and earned a Superior and an Excellent. Junior Caleb Beckley performed on the trombone and earned a Superior on his solo.

The FBA State Assessments use a five-tier rating system that are designed to provide high-quality performance assessment and feedback from instrumentalists who are leaders in their field, often applied teachers on a specific instrument. The students are given immediate feedback and helpful tip by these professional musicians, as well as written feedback on the performance itself, so that the students may take the knowledge gained from their experience back to their home band programs.

All four musicians are also members of the Chipley High School Symphonic Band, a group that is also putting the final touches on their music as they prepare for their State Concert Band Assessment performance on May 2. The band will perform at 3:30pm on stage at the Panama City Marina Civic Center. The band is also working on a variety of musical offerings for their popular Spring Band Concert, scheduled for May 11 at 6:00pm in the CHS Auditorium.