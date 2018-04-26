Girl Scouts seek Women of Distinction nominees

PANAMA CITY – Do you know an extraordinary woman who has distinguished herself as an outstanding member of the community? A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2018 Women of Distinction awards program.

Since the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Award program started in 1998 over 100 women have been honored. All nominees will be recognized during the Women of Distinction Awards Gala on August 25, 2018, 6:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

“Through the Women of Distinction Awards we have had the honor of acknowledging the women in our community for their accomplishments, these women are the positive role models whom inspire girls to achieve their goals and dreams and make the world a better place. Honorees truly exemplify the Girl Scout promise and law.” stated Raslean Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. chief executive officer. “We invite you to join us by nominating the distinguished women in our community for this esteemed award.”

Nominees must live or work in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton or Washington County. They should exemplify extraordinary civic, professional and/or philanthropic commitment and achievement, be a role model for girls and demonstrate a commitment to advocacy for improving the lives of women and/or girls. Nominees are to demonstrate initiative, integrity and leadership characteristics and are not required to have been or currently be a Girl Scout. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent Selection Committee based on standardized criteria for nominees.

Suggested Categories include, but are not limited to lifetime achievement, challenges experienced, evidence of leadership, impact on the community, special talents or expertise and unique endeavors.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 22, 2018. Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting www.gscfp.org to complete online or download.

Sponsorship Investment Opportunities are available. For more information on becoming a sponsor contact Megan Washington at (888) 271-8778 ext. 1117, or email mwashington@gscfp.org.