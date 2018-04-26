Davis obit

Lucile Hodge Davis, 98, of Alford, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs. Davis was born in Buckingham, Florida, on June 4, 1919, to J. Perry and Frances Hodge and grew up in Laurel Hill, Fl. In 1937, she married, Joseph Percy Davis in Crestview, Florida. The couple moved to Jackson County in 1939 and settled just north of Alford where they farmed and raised seven children.

“Miss Lucile,” as she was known at her church, was a very active member of Alford Baptist Church for 70 years and was the church pianist for all those years. When she was no longer able to live at home, she went to live at The Chipola Nursing Pavilion, but never gave up playing the instrument she loved, playing for Sunday worship services there as well. She always loved trying to be a blessing to her fellow residents.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph “Joe” Davis; her son, James B. Davis; her daughters, Phoebe Davis and Ellen Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Vick Davis (Mary) of Mobile, Al; Bill Davis (Colleen) of St. Petersburg, FL; Donald Davis (Kay) of Panama City Beach, Fl., and Frances Melvin (Kenneth) of Marianna. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 3:00 PM, with visitation immediately prior to the service at 2:00PM at Alford Baptist Church, Alford, Florida. Interment will follow in the Alford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.