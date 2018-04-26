BCF English Program presents “She Stoops to Conquer”

On May 15, at 6:30 p.m., The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) English Program will present Oliver Goldsmith’s play She Stoops to Conquer. The play is an eighteenth-century romantic comedy, filled with wordplay, slapstick humor, and mistaken identities. This will be the fifth annual spring performance of the English Program’s play. Past successes have included J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan and William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. This year’s play is directed by Ms. Melody Barney, a graduate of BCF’s English Program who has starred in three of the previous performances. The play is free and open to the public and will be held in the BCF Wellness Center.

For more information about the play or upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.