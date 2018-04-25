VES Tropicana Speech Contest

Vernon Elementary School held their annual 5th grade Tropicana Speech contest on April 23.
Congratulations to the winners, pictured from left: Jonathan Grantham – 1st place…”Teachers on Summer Vacation”; Aubrey Vaught – 2nd place…. “Holmes Creek Canoe Livery”; Jace Brown – 3rd place…”Paw Paw”; Autumn Rose – Honorable Mention … “How To Get To Hogwarts”.
Other participants included Tamia Potter, Cassidy Wyatt, Tyra Potter, Kaitlyn Moore, Kendal Price, Aili Kangas, Caitlyn Harvey, Ebony Redmon, Jessica Chambers, Madison Yarbor, Ericka Perkins, and Aaliyah Parsons.
A big thanks to the judges: Milton Brown, Dr. Lou Cleveland, Susan Roberts, and timekeeper Debbie Bush.
