One arrested, one sought in theft case

A Vernon woman was taken into custody and a Bonifay man is being sought by Washington County Sheriff’s Office after investigators obtained arrest warrants for charges of grand theft.

In February, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a property owner alleging 35-year-old Stephanie Ann Ward, a tenant of his rental home, had stolen a shed as she vacated the residence.

During the investigation, WCSO recovered the shed and identified a second suspect as 42-year-old Ralph Edward Gammons of Bonifay, FL.

Ward was apprehended on April 18th and booked into the Washington County Jail, while Gammons remains at large. WCSO is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that may lead to the location of Gammons.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.