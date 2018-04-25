Dunaway obit

Fletcher R. Dunaway, 81, of Marianna, passed away, Friday, April 20, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

He attended Greenwood Elementary and High school. Upon graduation, he attended Chipola Jr. College then he enlisted in the Army where he served in Korea repatriating the Korean War dead.

Upon completion of his Army Service, he sold caskets throughout the Southeastern United States for many years. He later purchased a funeral home in Tallahassee, FL, where he worked as a funeral director until he retired.

He enjoyed researching his family genealogy which eventually led to the formation of the William Dunaway Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John MacDowell and Ruby Dunaway and five siblings, John MacDowell Jr., Leon, Frances, Charlie Burton, and Rosa Lee.

He is survived by his wife of over 29 years, Susan Harrison Dunaway; three daughters, Melanie Lee (Ray), Tonya Bagbey, and Teri Gleason (Jay Stiglar); three step children, Jennifer Basford Gunter (Bart), Martin Basford (Tiffany), and Sarah Williams Beach; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.