BCF students gather for coffee and fellowship at Java Night

As due dates for final papers and assignments quickly approach, free coffee and free entertainment sounds like an answered prayer for many college students, especially when the entertainment consists of performances by peers and close friends. Recently, the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) hosted Java Night, an event held each semester in the Wellness Center at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville.

Similar to a talent show, Java Night provides a venue for students to showcase their eclectic talents and skills in front of a live audience. In addition to all of the students that participated, Assistant Professor of English Geoffrey Reiter shared his expertise of the English language quoting several Dr. Seuss books from memory and Assistant Professor of English Chris Dickinson recited poetry.

There was a mixture of comical skits, skillful musical performances, poetry, and sign language. BCF students and guests laughed and sang along as they enjoyed the coffee provided. Chatter filled the Wellness Center as students appreciated all of the performances and began coming up with ideas for the next Java Night event to be held in the upcoming fall semester.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.