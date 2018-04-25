BCF holds successful blood drive

Twice each year, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board Oneblood’s “Big Red Bus” to participate in a lifesaving event as they donate blood. Many members of the BCF family were able to contribute during this semester’s campus wide blood drive held on April 16 and 18.

According to blood bank representative Richard Register, the blood drive was a huge success as Oneblood was able to collect a grand total of 18 units of blood, which will account for an estimated 54 blood products. These products will be available for transfusion to sick or severely injured hospital patients. When totaling the units donated at The Baptist College of Florida this year, students, faculty, staff, and local community members contributed more than seventy units to the blood bank altogether.

The blood drive is just one demonstration of how the BCF family gladly responds not only to the spiritual needs of the community, but also to the physical needs. The “Big Red Bus” will be back on the BCF campus on Monday, August 27. Participation is open to the public for individuals able to contribute.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.