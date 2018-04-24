The 4th Annual North Florida Wildflower Festival will be held Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Magnolia Square, Blountstown. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival is open to vendors selling plants, trees, shrubs, flowers, arts and crafts, yard art, outdoor items, spring apparel, home décor, jewelry and more.

Guests will also enjoy music, free kids’ activities, train rides to the M&B Depot Museum and playground, as well as the charming shops of downtown Blountstown.

The North Florida Wildflower Festival is organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Florida Wildflower Foundation, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance, University of Florida IFAS, Explore Northwest Florida, and the Florida Native Plant Society/Magnolia Chapter.