Shuler obit

Noah Shuler, 52, of the Chipola Retirement Center, and formerly of Graceville, FL, passed away in peace on April 23, 2018.

He was born on October 12, 1965 to Noah and Nadine Shuler and attended and graduated from Vermilion High School in 1984 and Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, VA where he studied computer engineering.

He was a hard worker and worked many years for Comcast in Dothan, AL as a Computer Engineer. He enjoyed fishing with friends, computer games, and wood carving as a young man.

He is preceded in death by his father, Noah Shuler; his stepfather, John Keener and his grandparents, Richard and Annie Bell McKinney and Joe P. and Terry Shuler.

Noah leaves behind his mother, Nadine Shuler Keener, of Graceville, FL; two sisters, Teresa Shuler Billingsley, of Graceville, FL and Margie (James) Moore of Amherst, OH; one daughter and grandson, Brittney and Stryder Warf of Virginia, as well as nephews and a niece, Jared Billingsley and family of Graceville, FL, James Moore Jr. of Lorain, OH and Delores Conrady and family, of Amherst, OH along with great- nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements. A private family burial at Brownhelm Cemetery in Vermilion, OH, will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Chipola Retirement Center, (Assisted Living Department) 4294 3rd Ave., Marianna, FL 32446.