Mrs. Henrietta Wadsworth Page, age 85 of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday April 21, 2018 at the Florida Hospital Fish Memorial in Orange City, Florida.

She was a native of Jackson County, Florida, a member of the New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida. She was a graduate of Jackson County Training School and retired from Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son: Vincent Page and wife Sylvia of Deltona, Florida; two sisters: Mary Wadsworth White and Christine Wadsworth Johnson both of Marianna, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 10:00AM, Saturday, April 28, 2018 until funeral time at 11 AM, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Barnes Street in Marianna, Florida.

Interment will follow in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.