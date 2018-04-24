Hazel Green Boyd, 81, of Sneads, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 21, 2018 at her residence.

Hazel was born on November 22, 1936 to the late Counce and Haley Green. She worked at Florida State Hospital as a supervisor for over 30 years. Hazel loved to cook and was always making a spread for anyone who entered her home. Her collards and dressing were a few of her specialties. She loved her family and enjoyed every minute she was able to spend with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Counce and Haley Green and one son, Alva Kenn Mercer.

Hazel is survived by three sons, Tim Mercer and wife, Gladys, of Dellwood, FL, Allen Boyd and wife, Ellen, of New Orleans, LA, and Roger Boyd and wife, Sheila, of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Lou Corbin of Chipley, FL and Lil Hollis of Marianna, FL; three brothers, Doyle Green of Marianna, FL, Flake Green of Chattahoochee, FL, and Fred Green of Haines City, FL; six grandchildren, Chris Mercer and wife, Jennifer, of Dellwood, FL, Jessica Mercer of Clarksville, FL, Jennifer Davis and husband, Ken, of Dellwood, FL, Jordan Gonzalez and husband, Chello, of Dellwood, FL, Andrew Boyd of Atlanta, GA, and Danielle Boyd of Atlanta, GA; five great grandchildren, Keileigh Cloud, Denea Neel, Kinsley Mercer, Bella Gonzalez, and Gannon Davis.

Funeral services will be 11a.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Dellwood Baptist Church with Reverends Shane Mercer and Roland Bamberg officiating. Interment will follow in Dellwood Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Dellwood Baptist Church.