Wildflower alert

by Eleanor Dietrich

This bright yellow wildflower (Berlandiera pumila) begins blooming in April and continues on through September. You may often see it at the back edge of dry sandy roadsides. The plant grows around two feet tall and has velvety hairs on its leaves. The composite yellow flowers are up to two inches wide with eight notched ray flowers and the center with green disk flowers when the flower opens, giving the flower its common name; later the disk flowers will age to a maroon color.