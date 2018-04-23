Mr. David Edward Mock, Sr., age 78, of Westville, Florida passed away April 20, 2018 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama. He was born May 23, 1939 in Baxley, Georgia to the late Ed and Addie Hews Mock.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mock was preceded in death by his son, David Edward ‘Ed’ Mock, Jr.; four brothers, Eulis Mock, Buster Mock, Malzie Mock and Curtis Mock; two sisters, Mary Lee Chavis and Willie Nora Kersey.

Mr. Mock is survived by his wife, Leater Pearl Mock of Westivlle, FL; two daughters, Jewel Wilson of Darlington, FL and Shannon Burgess and husband Roger of Westville, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Caryville Evangelistic Center with Rev. Charles Barton and Rev. Wayne Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Assembly of God Church with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be William Meeks, Trevor Brugess, Roger Burgess, Dusty Barton, Doug Kersy and Charles Smith.