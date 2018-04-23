March unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in March 2018, unchanged from the February 2018 rate, but down 0.5 percentage point from a year ago. There were 400,000 jobless Floridian’s out of a labor force of 10,193,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in March.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted nonagricultural employment was 8,716,800 in March 2018, an increase of 13,800 jobs over the month. The state gained 173,100 job over the year, an increase of 2.0 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.0 percent in March 2018. This rate was 0.5 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.5 percent. The labor force was 41,717 up 137 over the year. There were 1.687 unemployed in the region.