WFLEPC to meet April 25

The West Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will meet Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District Building, located at 233 Racetrack Rd NE, Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Agendas may be found at: www.wfrpc.org/lepc.

The West Florida LEPC serves Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, and Bay counties. For more information, please contact the West Florida LEPC Coordinator at 850-332-7976.

The West Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee is staffed by the West Florida Regional Planning Council, a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance the quality of life in northwest Florida.