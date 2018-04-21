Walsingham obit

Allene Walsingham, age 89 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, April 20, 2018. She was born on September 21, 1928 to the late John and Louie (Owens) Hicks in Washington County, FL.

Allene was a lifelong resident of Chipley and she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

She is preceded by her loving husband, Roland B. Walsingham Sr.

Survivors include, one son, Roland B. Walsingham Jr. of Wausau, FL, one brother, George Irvin Hicks and wife Joan, one sister, Geraldine Ashenback and husband Gene, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Ernie Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.

