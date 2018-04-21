Traffic stop in Greenhead leads to drug arrest

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrests a Southport man after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Wednesday afternoon a WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77 in Greenhead for a traffic infraction. As the deputy made contact with the driver, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana and began to question the occupants of the vehicle. The driver then advised the deputy he was not in possession of any illegal substances. The passenger, 38-year-old Gabino Lopez, responded to the questioning by giving the deputy a plastic baggie of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a clear bag of methamphetamine in the passenger floorboard and a pack of rolling papers in the passenger seat, where Lopez had been sitting at the time of the traffic stop.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.